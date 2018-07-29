Tippett (undisclosed) will not attend the World Junior Summer Showcase due to injury, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Tippet, the 10th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, is one of the league's most exciting prospects, so it's obviously disappointing that he won't attend the showcase. He scored a goal in seven games at the NHL level with Florida last season and has a chance to make the roster out of camp this season. Until more details are released on the nature of the injury, assume that Tippett should be ready for training camp.