Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Moves to IR

Vrbata has been placed on injured reserve, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Panthers needed to clear roster space for Derek MacKenzie, who's ready to return from an undisclosed issue of his own, so the shootout specialist heads to IR with his next shot at returning now coming Monday against the Devils. If you're relying on Vrbata, however, it'll be worth checking back to see if he actually travels to New Jersey for that game or Tuesday's road clash with the Rangers.