Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Pots goal versus Blues

Vrbata scored a goal in his return from injury against St. Louis on Tuesday.

Vrbata -- who was coming off a five-game absence due to illness -- picked up a loose puck in front of the net and wristed it top shelf past the glove hand of Blues netminder Jake Allen. While the veteran Vrbata may be slotted into a third-line role currently, he is still getting look on the power play, which should provide additional opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories