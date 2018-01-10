Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Pots goal versus Blues

Vrbata scored a goal in his return from injury against St. Louis on Tuesday.

Vrbata -- who was coming off a five-game absence due to illness -- picked up a loose puck in front of the net and wristed it top shelf past the glove hand of Blues netminder Jake Allen. While the veteran Vrbata may be slotted into a third-line role currently, he is still getting look on the power play, which should provide additional opportunities to get on the scoresheet.