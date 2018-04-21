Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Announced as finalist for Masterton Trophy

Luongo was named one of the top-three finishers for Masterton Trophy voting.

The 39-year-old played just 35 games this season while battling various injuries, but still nearly managed to lead the Panthers to the postseason with a strong second half. He posted an 18-11-2 record with a .929 save percentage and 2.47 GAA. Hopefully, Luongo can use the offseason to regain his health and come back strong for the 2018-19 campaign.