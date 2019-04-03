Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stopping pucks in finale Saturday

Luongo will start in the home goal Saturday for the season finale against the Devils, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers have missed the playoffs, though Luongo has a chance to close out the season on a high note, as he'll be in pursuit of his fourth straight win facing a Devils club with a paltry road record of 10-26-3.

