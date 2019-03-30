Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Sharp in matinee

Luongo stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

A Noel Acciari goal in the second period spoiled Luongo's bid for his second shutout of the season. The netminder has won three of his four starts, posting a 2.57 GAA and .922 save percentage as he looks to finish his 19th NHL season on a high note.

