Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Sharp in matinee
Luongo stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.
A Noel Acciari goal in the second period spoiled Luongo's bid for his second shutout of the season. The netminder has won three of his four starts, posting a 2.57 GAA and .922 save percentage as he looks to finish his 19th NHL season on a high note.
