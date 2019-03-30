Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back in goal versus B's

Luongo will start between the pipes in Saturday afternoon's road game against the Bruins, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Luongo draws a second consecutive start after thwarting the Senators with a 28-save effort in their barn Thursday. It's been an inconsistent campaign for the league's oldest netminder, but he's held up for the most part, posting a 16-16-4 record, 3.16 GAA and .898 save percentage over 40 games. Bobby Lou will now clash with Boston club that ranks sixth in the league in home scoring (3.49 goals per game).