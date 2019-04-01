Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Monday
Luongo will be between the pipes for Monday's home clash with Washington, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo has stepped up his game of late, as he is 3-1-0 with .922 save percentage in his last four outings. Given the Panthers won't be making the playoffs, it's a little surprising to see the club not give the nod to Samuel Montembeault, though it could just be resting him up to take the final two games of the season. With the youngster pushing for a spot on the roster, Florida will have some tough choices to make in goal, especially in regards to the 39-year-old Luongo who carries a $4,533,333 cap hit for another three years.
