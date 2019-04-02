Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Wins third straight
Luongo stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
The 39-year-old has won three straight starts and four of five since regaining his spot at the top of the Panthers' depth chart from rookie Samuel Montembeault. Luongo's 2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage over that stretch are right in line with his performance over the last couple of seasons, and despite his age, he still has something left in the tank when he's 100 percent healthy.
