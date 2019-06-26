Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Announces retirement
Luongo will call it a career after 19 years in the NHL, the team announced Wednesday.
Luongo hangs up his skates having appeared in 1044 games for the Islanders, Canucks and Panthers. Selected with the fourth overall pick in the 1997 NHL Draft, the veteran logged over 70-plus games in four seasons, something that is unlikely to happen again in today's NHL. The world-class netminder will no doubt garner consideration for the Hall of Fame, as he ends his career with a 489-392-124 records, .919 save percentage and 2.52 GAA.
