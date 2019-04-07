Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls in finale
Luongo stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.
The 40-year-old wasn't able to extend his winning streak to four games to close out the season. Luongo posted the worst numbers of his career in 2018-19, but given that he still has three years left on his contract, he'll likely be in the goaltending mix in some fashion for Florida next season.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stopping pucks in finale Saturday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Wins third straight•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Sharp in matinee•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back in goal versus B's•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets kitties back in win column•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...