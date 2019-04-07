Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls in finale

Luongo stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The 40-year-old wasn't able to extend his winning streak to four games to close out the season. Luongo posted the worst numbers of his career in 2018-19, but given that he still has three years left on his contract, he'll likely be in the goaltending mix in some fashion for Florida next season.

