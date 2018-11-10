Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back for more Saturday

Luongo will command the crease against the visiting Islanders on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo has been phenomenal since returning from a knee injury last week, as he defeated the Jets and Oilers in succession with 58 saves on a combined 61 shots. Next up for Bobby Lou is an Islanders team that ranks second in the Metropolitan Division with an 8-5-2 record.