Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back for more Saturday
Luongo will command the crease against the visiting Islanders on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo has been phenomenal since returning from a knee injury last week, as he defeated the Jets and Oilers in succession with 58 saves on a combined 61 shots. Next up for Bobby Lou is an Islanders team that ranks second in the Metropolitan Division with an 8-5-2 record.
