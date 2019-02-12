Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Draws start at home

Luongo will start in goal for Tuesday's game against the visiting Stars, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 39-year-old has seemed to round into form in his last five starts, racking up a 4-1 record to go along with a 2.36 GAA and .912 save percentage. Luongo will have a chance to stymie a low-scoring Stars offense that ranks 29th in the league in goals per game (2.58). With fellow goaltender James Reimer getting the hook from Sunday's game, Luongo could have a chance to provide a gap between him and Reimer with stellar play.