Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Stars
Luongo stopped 16 of 18 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Stars.
The final Dallas goal was scored into an empty net. Luongo is having the worst statistical season of his career, but the veteran netminder has turned things around a little lately, posting a 2.64 GAA and .901 save percentage over his last nine outings, albeit with a mediocre 4-4-0 record.
