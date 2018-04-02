Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Monday
Luongo will take the opening game of the Panthers' back-to-back when he squares off with Carolina on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo will probably appear in three of Florida's last five outings, which will all come this week as the season wraps up. Although the club has two games in hand, the veteran will need to be in peak form in order to get into the playoffs. The netminder has been far from perfect of late, as he is 1-4-0 with a 2.82 GAA in his prior six outings. James Reimer figures to make the other two starts, likely beginning with Nashville on Tuesday.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Perfect in relief•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes 31 saves in Wednesday's loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Health restored•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Unavailable Saturday due to lower-body issue•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Lets in three in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...