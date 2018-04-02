Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Monday

Luongo will take the opening game of the Panthers' back-to-back when he squares off with Carolina on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo will probably appear in three of Florida's last five outings, which will all come this week as the season wraps up. Although the club has two games in hand, the veteran will need to be in peak form in order to get into the playoffs. The netminder has been far from perfect of late, as he is 1-4-0 with a 2.82 GAA in his prior six outings. James Reimer figures to make the other two starts, likely beginning with Nashville on Tuesday.