Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Thursday
Luongo will get the starting nod at home versus the Penguins on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo has been struggling of late, as he is 2-6-0 with a 3.52 GAA in his last nine appearances. One of those outings include the netminder's previous clash with Pittsburgh in which he gave up four goals on just 16 shots before getting the hook. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the veteran will likely split duties with backup James Reimer as the team hopes to make a playoff push.
