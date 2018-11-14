Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Playing extremely well in return

Luongo stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

Since returning from a knee injury about two weeks ago, Luongo has been one of the best, if not the best, goaltender in the league. He is 4-0-0 and owns a .951 save percentage since his return. After Tuesday's victory, Luongo needs only nine more victories to tie Ed Belfour for third place on the all-time wins list.