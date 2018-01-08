Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Targeting February return

Coach Bob Boughner told reporters the goal is to have Luongo (lower body) available in early February, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo's last appearance between the pipes came Dec. 4, with him missing 14 straight games, so far, due to his lower-body malady. James Reimer has filled in admirably for the veteran; however, Luongo should resume the No. 1 job once given the all-clear.