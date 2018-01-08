Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Targeting February return
Coach Bob Boughner told reporters the goal is to have Luongo (lower body) available in early February, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo's last appearance between the pipes came Dec. 4, with him missing 14 straight games, so far, due to his lower-body malady. James Reimer has filled in admirably for the veteran; however, Luongo should resume the No. 1 job once given the all-clear.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Skates for first time•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Officially on injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Facing prolonged absence•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Scheduled for MRI on Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Leaves Monday's game with injury•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Called upon for Monday start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...