Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns in forgettable performance
Luongo was pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins after allowing four goals on just 16 shots.
Luongo has dropped three straight games, including four of his last five. He's had trouble keeping the puck out of the net, giving up four goals in three of his last four starts. The loss drops his record to 8-9-1 with a 3.37 GAA and .892 save percentage. The veteran crease protector will need to put this performance behind him, as the Panthers have a day off before playing back-to-back games Thursday and Friday. Luongo figures to start one of those contests.
