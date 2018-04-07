Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will not start as planned Saturday
Luongo will no longer start Saturday against the Sabres since they've been eliminated from playoff contention, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The Flyers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday afternoon to officially block the Panthers from postseason play. James Reimer reportedly will start for the Panthers instead of Luongo, who won three straight games to give Florida some hope toward the end, but it seems unlikely that Bobby Lou will be out there against the Bruins for Sunday's lone matchup. Assuming we really have seen the last of the 39-year-old in the 2017-18 campaign, he finishes with an 18-11-2 record, 2.48 GAA and .929 save percentage over 34 games.
