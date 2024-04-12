Bobrovsky made 25 saves in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The shutout was his sixth of the season, tying Bobrovsky with Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram for the NHL lead. Bobrovsky is 3-1-1 over his last five starts with a 2.09 GAA and .918 save percentage as the Panthers try to overtake the Bruins atop the Atlantic Division standings, and Thursday's win was his 35th of the season -- the fifth time in his career he's reached that mark.