Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Can't get comfortable down south

Bobrovsky made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Washington.

Bobrovsky took a 4-3 lead into the third period, but he allowed the game-tying goal to Tom Wilson just 44 seconds into the third period. Wilson later ended the contest 17 seconds into overtime. Bobrovsky's first season in Florida has been rockier than expected, as he's given up at least four goals in half of his 12 starts.