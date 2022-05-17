Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky started all six games against Washington in the first round, posting a lackluster 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage. The veteran netminder faced Tampa Bay just twice during the regular season, going 0-0-1 while stopping 34 of 40 shots. Bobrovsky allowed at least three goals in four of six games last series.