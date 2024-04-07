Bobrovsky turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Jesper Boqvist stole the puck in his own zone about two minutes into OT for a breakaway, and he snuck the puck short side past Bobrovsky's blocker. The 35-year-old netminder is having a bumpy finish to the season, going 3-5-2 over his last 10 starts with a 3.07 GAA and .889 save percentage as the Panthers fade behind the Bruins in the battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.