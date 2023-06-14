Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Vegas also scored one empty-netter in a romp to win the team's first Stanley Cup championship. Bobrovsky stayed in for the whole game despite being unable to keep things close. After going 11-2 with a 2.21 GAA over the first three rounds of the playoffs, the 34-year-old was able to win just one of five games while allowing 21 goals on 134 shots against the Golden Knights. With three years left on a contract with a $10 million cap hit, the Panthers are likely stuck with Bobrovsky. That'll be fine if he can play like he did early in the playoffs with some consistency in 2023-24.