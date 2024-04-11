Bobrovsky will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus Columbus.
Bobrovsky was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Bruins, allowing three goals on just 29 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's 10-22-7 on the road this year.
