Bobrovsky stopped 17 of 19 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

While he did not face many shots in Game 1, Bobrovsky was solid when needed. Brandon Hagel scored in the first period and then Bobrovsky kicked aside all shots sent his way until Steven Stamkos sniped one past him with 10 seconds left. Bobrovsky finished with an .895 save percentage and his first playoff win of the season. As the clear No. 1 netminder for the Panthers, plan for him to start every playoff game.