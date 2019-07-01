Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Inks seven-year deal with Panthers
Bobrovsky signed a seven-year, $70 million contract with the Panthers on Monday.
This deal makes Bobrovsky the second highest paid goaltender in the NHL behind Carey Price, and for good reason, as he's been one of the best backstops in the league since joining Columbus in 2012-13, compiling a 213-130-27 record while maintaining a 2.41 GAA and .921 save percentage through 374 appearances spread over seven seasons. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner will be 37 years old by the time his contract with Florida is up, and he'll almost certainly have declined by then, but the Panthers are trying to compete for a Stanley Cup now, so they'll worry about the long-term ramifications of this deal later. Bobrovsky will remain a high-end fantasy option for the foreseeable future, and should be one of the first netminder's selected in this year's drafts.
