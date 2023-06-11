Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

The Golden Knights didn't score over the last 28:52 of the game, but Bobrovsky had already given up three goals and the Panthers couldn't recover. The 34-year-old netminder had a solid outing Saturday, but he'll now be looking to stave off elimination beginning with Tuesday's Game 5. He's at a 12-5 record, a 2.50 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 18 contests.