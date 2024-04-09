Bobrovsky won't start Tuesday's home game against Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky was originally slated to start versus the Senators, but Anthony Stolarz will play instead. It may just be a scheduling change between the two netminders, which could place Bobrovsky in net for Thursday's home matchup against Columbus.
