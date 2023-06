Bobrovsky will guard the home goal in Saturday's Game 4 versus the Golden Knights, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky helped the Panthers avoid a 3-0 series deficit with a 25-save overtime win in Game 3 on Thursday. He's won five of seven decisions at home during the postseason, a trend he'll look to keep going in the right direction Saturday. Bobrovsky has allowed 10 goals on 73 shots during the Stanley Cup Finals so far.