Bobrovsky made 38 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
The Kid Line gave Bob fits Saturday -- Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil each had a goal and an assist. Bobrovsky has been a big part of the Panthers late-season surge toward the playoffs, but he's allowed nine goals in two straight losses.
