Bobrovsky made 29 saves while conceding two goals in a 3-2 overtime victory against Buffalo on Saturday.

Bobrovsky ends the regular season having gone undefeated in regulation over his final four appearances. During that stretch, the veteran backstop went 3-0-1 with a 1.22 GAA and two shutouts. Look for Bobrovsky to see all of the starts once the postseason kicks off versus the Lightning on Sunday.