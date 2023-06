Bobrovsky is slated to guard the home goal Thursday in Game 3 against Vegas, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky got the hook in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights after surrendering four goals on just 13 shots. However, head coach Paul Maurice is confident that the 34-year-old netminder can bounce back. Bobrovsky, who has been instrumental in Florida's playoff run, has a posted a mark of 11-4 this postseason with a 2.50 GAA and a .925 save percentage.