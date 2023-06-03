Bobrovsky will guard the road goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Golden Knights, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Bobrovsky should be well-rested after a 10-day gap between games following the Panthers' sweep of the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals. Bobrovsky has won five games in a row with eight goals allowed in that span, and he's 11-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 14 playoff appearances this year.