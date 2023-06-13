Bobrovsky will guard the road goal in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers are facing elimination in this contest, though Bobrovsky has a 3-0 record in that situation this postseason. He's given up 13 goals over four appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals, and the Panthers will need him to be sharp since their offense is set to take a hit with Matthew Tkachuk (upper body) out of the lineup.