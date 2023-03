Bobrovsky made 22 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Bob had won three straight, but he wasn't great Saturday. The five goals allowed equaled the number he'd surrendered in his three previous outings. The Jets were up 4-2 by the 12:59 mark of the second period, but the Panthers were able to knot things up and force overtime. Bobrovsky is a fantasy gamble on a good night.