Bobrovsky will guard the cage at home versus Buffalo on Saturday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

Bobrovsky has posted two shutouts in his last three outings while registering a 2-0-1 record. The netminder has been struggling down the stretch, going just 3-5-2 in his last 10 contests. Still, it will be Bobrovsky who finds himself in goal when the postseason kicks off.

