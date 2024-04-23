Bobrovsky will defend the home cage against the Lightning in Game 2 on Tuesday.
Bobrovsky faced just 19 shots in Game 1, stopping 17 of them on the way to an .895 save percentage. Despite posting a sub-900 save percentage, the 35-year-old Russian still managed to secure an important victory for the Cats -- extending his winning streak to three games. Barring an injury, Bobrovsky should be between the crease for every game in the playoffs.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets win in Game 1•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding goal in Game 1•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Secures win over Sabres•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blanks former club•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod•