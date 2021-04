Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Two of the three Lighting goals came on deflections from in close, otherwise Bobrovsky was fairly solid en route to his 16th victory. He hasn't quite reached the elite level of performance he displayed over his seven years in Columbus, but Bobrovsky's second season in Florida has been much steadier than his first; he's lowered his GAA from 3.23 to 2.86 and lifted his save percentage from .900 to .907.