Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Bobrovsky's five-game winning streak came to an end in his worst effort since Game 6 of the first round. The 34-year-old wasn't able to fend off the Golden Knights' push in the third period after keeping things even through the first two frames. Bobrovsky has still built up enough good play to remain the Panthers' starting goalie -- this was just his third loss this postseason. He'll likely be back between the pipes in Monday's Game 2.