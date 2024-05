Knight was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Knight has spent the entire 2023-24 campaign in the minors with the Checkers, logging 45 regular-season contests in which he posted a 25-14-5 record and .905 save percentage. Even with his promotion, Knight shouldn't be expected to get into any games, primarily serving as an emergency option behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz.