Knight stopped 12 of 14 shots after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky midway through the second period of Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Predators.

Bobrovsky took the loss, but Knight wasn't a whole lot sharper, and neither goalie got much help from their defense. Knight has allowed seven goals on 41 shots over two appearances since returning from an upper-body injury, and he'll likely remain behind Bobrovsky in the pecking order until he begins to string together some solid performances.