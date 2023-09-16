Knight (personal) is training in South Florida in preparation for the 2023-24 campaign, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Knight entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in March to receive help with managing obsessive compulsive disorder. While the Panthers made it to the Stanley Cup Finals without him, Knight will look to reclaim his place as a part of a goaltending tandem with Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers also signed Anthony Stolarz this offseason, so there's no guarantee Knight begins 2023-24 in the NHL unless the team carries three netminders. Given his talent and upside potential, Knight could still win the backup job outright.