Knight stopped all 36 shots he faced in Boston College's 9-0 shutout of Providence on Saturday.

Knight is up to his old tricks again, sporting a perfect 4-0-0 record along with a 1.50 GAA and .955 save percentage thus far in the early going. The No. 13 overall selection in the 2019 draft by the Panthers, Knight is off to Edmonton where he will backstop Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championship. Any hopes the Americans have of winning the tournament rest solely on the wide shoulders of the 19-year-old Connecticut native.