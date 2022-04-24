Knight will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Knight is currently riding a five-game winning streak where he's allowed just seven total goals with a .939 save percentage. He's improved to 18-8-3 with a 2.77 GAA this season after starting the year with a 3.39 GAA before Jan. 1. The 21-year-old is 2-0-0 against the Lightning this season, including a Dec. 30 victory where he stopped 39 of 42 shots.