Lockwood signed a two-year, two-way contract with Florida on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

Lockwood played 13 games for the Canucks last season, picking up his first NHL point. He was dealt to the Rangers before the trade deadline, and he finished the season with AHL Hartford where he had five goals and 12 points in 17 games. He likely will start the 2023-24 campaign in the AHL.