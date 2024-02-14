Lockwood (concussion) will miss Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Lockwood hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 19. He has one assist, 14 PIM, 46 hits and seven blocks in 23 contests in 2023-24. When Lockwood is available, he might serve in a fourth-line role.
