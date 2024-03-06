Lockwood was placed on waivers Wednesday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Lockwood has one assist in 26 contests this season. The Panthers have made him a healthy scratch in three of their last six games, and it would make sense to send him to the minors after acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from Ottawa.
