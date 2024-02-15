Lockwood (concussion) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Buffalo, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Lockwood, who last played Jan. 19, has an assist, 14 PIM and 47 hits in 23 contests this season. The 25-year-old is likely to serve on the fourth line once he's healthy.
More News
-
Panthers' William Lockwood: Out Wednesday•
-
Panthers' William Lockwood: Not playing Saturday•
-
Panthers' William Lockwood: Remains out Thursday•
-
Panthers' William Lockwood: Not expected to play•
-
Panthers' William Lockwood: In concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' William Lockwood: Receives three-game suspension•